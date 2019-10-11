FO summons Indian envoy to condemn ceasefire violations

The Director General (South Asia and SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia on Friday and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Director General (South Asia and SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia on Friday and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The firing by the Indian forces in Sharda, Nezapir, Satwal and Bagsar sectors on Thursday had killed a 10-year child and had left 22 others injured including seven children and four ladies, a Foreign Office statement said.

The indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian Army in Sharda Sector of LoC, one innocent child Faizan, son of Faiz Mir aged 10 years martyred and other sixteen innocent civilians, including six children and two ladies, sustained serious injuries. In addition to that, two got injured including a lady in Nezapir, three got injured including a child and lady in Satwal Sector, and one got injured in Bagsar Sector.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.The Director General (SA and SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.