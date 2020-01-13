UrduPoint.com
FO Summons India's Charge D'Affaires To Protest Over LoC Ceasefire Violations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:29 PM

FO summons India's Charge d'Affaires to protest over LoC ceasefire violations

Pakistan on Monday lodged strong protest with India on unprovoked firing by its security forces at the Line of Control (LoC) and summoned its high-ranking diplomat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Monday lodged strong protest with India on unprovoked firing by its security forces at the Line of Control (LoC) and summoned its high-ranking diplomat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Director General South Asia and SAARC Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia at the Foreign Office and registered protest at the ceasefire violations in Kotkotera and Karela sectors, killing a civilian Muhammad Ishtiaque, 24.

The Director General termed the "senseless Indian acts" a threat to regional peace and security, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.

"India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights violations, taking place in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," he stressed.

He called upon Indian side to respect the Ceasefire Understanding, investigate incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The DG South Asia and SAARC also urged India to permit the United Nations Military Observer Group inIndia and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council Resolutions.

