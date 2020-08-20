UrduPoint.com
FO Summons Senior Indian Diplomat As Strong Protest Over LoC Ceasefire Violations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:58 PM

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday to register Pakistan's strong protest over the August 19 ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in serious wounding of a civilian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday to register Pakistan's strong protest over the August 19 ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in serious wounding of a civilian. The Foreign Office said the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in Sabzkot Sector of the LoC seriously wounded a 70-year-old Jan Bibi.

The Indian diplomat was conveyed strong condemnation of the "deplorable targeting of innocent civilians", terming the "senseless acts in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct." "These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the Foreign Office said.

It was stressed that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB," the FO said.

The Foreign Office said the Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions. The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the WB have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed more than 2027 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 16 martyrdom and serious injuries to 166 innocent civilians.

