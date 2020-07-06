UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FO Summons Senior Indian Diplomat Over Ceasefire Violations

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 02:48 PM

FO summons senior Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Monday to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along Line of Control (LoC) on July 5, resulting in serious injuries to five civilians including three children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :A senior Indian diplomat was summoned at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Monday to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along Line of Control (LoC) on July 5, resulting in serious injuries to five civilians including three children.

The indiscriminate and unprovoked firing of Indian forces in Nikial Sector seriously injured 10 and a seven-year-old Junaid and Aryan respectively, Jahan Begum, 70, Zubaida Bibi, 50, Kamran Shafique, 15 in Truthi and Ghim Bala village.

The Foreign Office said the Indian occupation forces along LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) had been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 1,595 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 14 martyred and 121 seriously injured.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the Foreign Office said.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

It was urged upon to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Firing Fire Protest Foreign Office United Nations Jammu July All From

Recent Stories

Australian ambassador enjoys Pakistani mango

7 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen and EU Special Envoy Discuss Ways to ..

14 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $42.93 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

Rosatom Expects to Get License to Build Paks II NP ..

34 seconds ago

Indian army’s ceasefire violation leaves five ci ..

1 hour ago

Science minister assures to provide PPEs expertise ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.