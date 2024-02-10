FO surprised at negative tone of certain countries’ statements over general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its surprise on Saturday at the negative tone of some of the statements of certain countries over the recently concluded general elections in Pakistan.

It said these statements neither took into account the complexity of the electoral process nor acknowledged the free and enthusiastic exercise of the right to vote by tens of millions of Pakistanis.

“These statements ignore the undeniable fact that Pakistan has held general elections peacefully and successfully while dealing with serious security threats resulting primarily from foreign-sponsored terrorism,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

The spokesperson said that they had taken note of statements from certain countries and organizations on the general elections held in Pakistan on February 8.

“Some statements are not even factual.

There was no nationwide internet shutdown. Only mobile services were suspended for the day to avoid terrorist incidents on the polling day. The election exercise has demonstrated that the concerns of many commentators were misplaced,” it was emphasized.

Pakistan held the elections as part of its commitment to building a stable and democratic society, the spokesperson said, adding that while they valued constructive advice from their friends, making negative commentary even before the completion of the electoral process was neither constructive nor objective.

“Pakistan will continue to work towards building a vibrant democratic polity. Every election and peaceful transition of power brings us closer to that goal. We do this not on account of the concerns expressed by others but because that is the aspiration of our people and the vision of our founding fathers,” it was further added.