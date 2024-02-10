FO Surprised At Negative Tone Of Certain Countries’ Statements Over General Elections
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its surprise on Saturday at the negative tone of some of the statements of certain countries over the recently concluded general elections in Pakistan.
It said these statements neither took into account the complexity of the electoral process nor acknowledged the free and enthusiastic exercise of the right to vote by tens of millions of Pakistanis.
“These statements ignore the undeniable fact that Pakistan has held general elections peacefully and successfully while dealing with serious security threats resulting primarily from foreign-sponsored terrorism,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.
The spokesperson said that they had taken note of statements from certain countries and organizations on the general elections held in Pakistan on February 8.
“Some statements are not even factual.
There was no nationwide internet shutdown. Only mobile services were suspended for the day to avoid terrorist incidents on the polling day. The election exercise has demonstrated that the concerns of many commentators were misplaced,” it was emphasized.
Pakistan held the elections as part of its commitment to building a stable and democratic society, the spokesperson said, adding that while they valued constructive advice from their friends, making negative commentary even before the completion of the electoral process was neither constructive nor objective.
“Pakistan will continue to work towards building a vibrant democratic polity. Every election and peaceful transition of power brings us closer to that goal. We do this not on account of the concerns expressed by others but because that is the aspiration of our people and the vision of our founding fathers,” it was further added.
Recent Stories
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature7 minutes ago
-
Amjad Islam Amjad remembered on 1st death anniversary9 minutes ago
-
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail19 minutes ago
-
Voters exercised their constitutional right without any hindrance: PM Kakar29 minutes ago
-
SHO martyred, two killed in terrorist attack on police van in DI Khan39 minutes ago
-
EC Sharifullah receives all results, thanks stakeholders for support1 hour ago
-
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy, polarization: C ..2 hours ago
-
Gilani family dominates Multan NA election12 hours ago
-
Independent candidate Chaudhry Ejaz wins PP-258 election12 hours ago
-
PPPP’s Qazi Ahmed Saeed wins PP-256 election12 hours ago
-
PML-N’s Mahmood Ahmed wins PP-257 election12 hours ago
-
PPPP's Ghazanfar Khan wins PP-255 election12 hours ago