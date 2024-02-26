FO Taking Possible Measures To Resolve Public Complaints
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 09:44 PM
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman, Mahmood Javed Bhatti said that the Federal Ombudsman (FO) was taking all possible measures for quick resolution of public complaints and problems about federally managed government departments without any lawyer.
He was addressing the seminar titled 'Importance of the Institution' was organized in Government Boys College here on Monday.
He said that the employees of the office are ready to register complaints through every means of communication.
He said that according to the vision of the Federal Ombudsman, justice was being provided to the people at their doorstep.
At the end of the seminar, the Regional Advisor also answered the questions of the students.
Earlier, he paid a visit to the college libraries and examined the interest of the students in books. He took information about the acquisition of books from the library staff.
The Principal, Professor Muhammad Saeed, Professor Dr. Rao Muhammad Sohail Aslam, Professor Hamza Zaka, Professor Muhammad Rizwan Rao, Professor Akhtar Shehzad, Professor Umar Sheikh, Professor Samina Naz Librarian, Shahzada Bhatti, students and a large number of teachers were present in the occasion.
