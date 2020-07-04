UrduPoint.com
FO Thanks Diplomatic Corp Over Good Wishes For Ailing FM Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 12:01 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui Friday thanked the Dean and entire Diplomatic Corp in Islamabad for extending best wishes for early recovery and good health of COVID-19 positive Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

"(Foreign Minister) remains strong & energetic during this period & continues to discharge his responsibilities from home," the spokesperson added.

Earlier in the evening, the foreign minister had announced on Twitter of being tested positive for COVID-19 after he had felt a slight fever.\932

More Stories From Pakistan

