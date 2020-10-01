UrduPoint.com
FO Transfers, Postings Based On Merit, Objective Criteria: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:34 PM

The Foreign Office on Thursday categorically refuted media reports regarding alleged violations made in postings and transfers of the officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying "the decisions were based on merit following objective criteria".

"Sadly such reports are unfounded and based on either lack of information or understanding of the internal working of the Foreign Office (FO)," FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response to a query at the weekly press briefing.

The spokesperson stressed that the Foreign Office as a national institution took a lot of pride in its "professionalism and upholding meritocracy".

"The decisions regarding postings and transfers are based on merit following an objective criteria," he said.

As for the assertions regarding violations of the Posting Policy 2015, he said, the objective was to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of the organization in order to optimally advance the country's foreign policy objectives.

He said like any professional organization, optimal utilization of available human resource to serve the needs of the ministry and the missions abroad was critical.

He emphasized that a proper multi-tiered mechanism was in place to make recommendations for foreign postings.

"Posting decisions are neither arbitrary nor made by any one individual. Any assertions made in this regard are contrary to the facts," he said.

The spokesperson said since the matter was sub-judice, he would refrain from going into the details of individual cases.

