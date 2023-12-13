FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 1023) Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has urged Afghan authorities to handover to Pakistan the terrorist leadership especially that of the TTP involved in terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

In an interview with SUNO FM on Wednesday, she said Pakistan will take action against them according to its laws. She said we have sufficient evidence against them.

The spokesperson said the foreign secretary delivered a strong demarche to the Afghan Charge D’Affaires yesterday over the recent deadly attack in Dera Ismail Khan. She said the Foreign Secretary demanded that the Afghan government denounce this act at the highest level, conduct an investigation into it, and take stern action against those responsible.

The spokesperson said the Afghan government should fulfill its obligations and not allow the use of its land against Pakistan.

When asked about the Indian Supreme Court's judgment endorsing Modi government decision to abrogate the special status of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The spokesperson said it has no legal status and Pakistan has rejected it.

She said the Indian Supreme Court has no jurisdiction on internationally recognized disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

She said no country in the world recognizes IIOJK as an integral part of India. She said the motives behind the Indian move are apparent. As part of a considered campaign, it aims to convert Kashmiris into a minority on their own land, which, she said, the Kashmiri people and Pakistan as a party, will never accept.

The spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to raise the voice of Kashmiri people at international level until they get their right to self-determination.

The spokesperson said Pakistan is ready for talks with India but on equal basis and without compromising on Kashmir cause. She said India will have to roll back the illegal steps of 5th August 2019 for talks with Pakistan. Kashmir dispute will remain a priority as and when talks take place with India. She said Pakistan will never leave alone their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said India was committing extra territorial killings and kidnappings in South Asia but now its network of espionage and terrorism has gone global.

Alluding to the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada and the foiling of a plot to kill another Sikh leader in the US, the spokesperson said, gradually but surely, India is exposing before the world. She said the world should be worried over the Indian actions.