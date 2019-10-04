UrduPoint.com
FO Website Being Redesigned Into User Friendly; FM Bearing Cost: Spokesperson

The Foreign Ministry on Friday announced that their website was being upgraded in line with the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qurehsi's vision of leading the Foreign Office into the modern and innovative digital age

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that the website of the foreign ministry was its Primary public interface and an open platform. The ministry is, therefore, currently working on its improved and updated version.

"The new layout of the publicly open website is being designed by a reputed web designing company, which was assigned the task on purely professional basis in view of requirement for specialized external design expertise," he said. He said the assigned company had neither family link nor personal relationship with the foreign minister and it was a specialized digital design agency.

Moreover, the spokesperson said there was no government or public funding involved in the design cost as the foreign minister was personally paying the design cost as a token of his appreciation and commitment to the Foreign Office and its personnel," he added.

In his address to all the officers of the Foreign Ministry on October 2, 2019, the foreign minister had announced that the new web design for which he would personally bear the cost, would be his "gift to the ministry and its officers." The spokesperson said that the information contained in the Foreign Office website was not classified, as it was for the facilitation of the general public, not just in Pakistan but also globally. "There is no question of security being compromised in any event given that the website redesign team is simply graphically redesigning the site based on publicly available content on the existing website," he explained.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to undertake improvements and upgradation in all areas, as required. Malicious attempts to malign such constructive measures are regrettable, he remarked.

