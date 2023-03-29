UrduPoint.com

FO Welcomes EU's Decision To Remove Pakistan From High-risk List

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 10:37 PM

FO welcomes EU's decision to remove Pakistan from high-risk list

The Foreign Office spokesperson on Wednesday said that they welcomed the decision by the European Union to remove Pakistan from the list of high-risk countries, thus recognizing Pakistan's performance in overcoming technical issues in its anti-money laundering /countering financing of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Foreign Office spokesperson on Wednesday said that they welcomed the decision by the European Union to remove Pakistan from the list of high-risk countries, thus recognizing Pakistan's performance in overcoming technical issues in its anti-money laundering /countering financing of terrorism.

This followed UK's decision to remove Pakistan from a similar list in November 2022, the spokesperson said in a press release.

"The removal from the list will ease financial transactions between entities from Pakistan and the European Union. Pakistan looks forward to building on this development for mutually beneficial economic cooperation with the European Union and sharing its experience in the up-gradation of AML/CFT regimes with partner countries," it was further added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office European Union United Kingdom November From

Recent Stories

Balochistan gov launches technical, vocational edu ..

Balochistan gov launches technical, vocational education programme

19 minutes ago
 ANP welcomes introduction of SC 'Practice and Proc ..

ANP welcomes introduction of SC 'Practice and Procedure Bill 2023'

19 minutes ago
 UK to Use 4 Military Bases for Asylum Seekers Acco ..

UK to Use 4 Military Bases for Asylum Seekers Accommodation - Immigration Minist ..

19 minutes ago
 South Korea, US Hold Major Amphibious Landing Dril ..

South Korea, US Hold Major Amphibious Landing Drills

19 minutes ago
 UN Chief Ready to Meet Lavrov When He Comes to New ..

UN Chief Ready to Meet Lavrov When He Comes to New York - Spokesperson

39 minutes ago
 UN adopts landmark resolution on climate justice

UN adopts landmark resolution on climate justice

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.