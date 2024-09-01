Focal Person Claims Rainwater Cleared In Record Time
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 11:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Focal Persons for rain emergency former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan has claimed that the rainwater has been cleared from roads, streets and neighbourhoods in a record time.
In a statement issued here on Sunday Khan credited Hyderabad Water and Sewerage board Corporation (HW&SBC), Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and the district administration for swift disposal of the accumulating water.
He maintained that previously water kept streets and neighbourhood partially inundated for weeks but after the recent monsoon spell they drained the rainwater in a matter of 1 to 2 days.
The focal persons said the Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro, Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon and Managing Director of HW&SBC Zahid Khemtio besides him remained day and night in the fields during all the days of the rainfall.
He believed that the team work of the concerned government organizations made it possible for them to promptly drain the rainwater.
