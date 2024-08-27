Open Menu

Focal Person, DC, Mayor Visit Different Areas, Review Post-rain Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Focal Person, DC, Mayor visit different areas, review post-rain arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The focal person for rain emergency in Hyderabad and the special assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh Abdul Jabbar Khan, along with officials of the Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation, visited various pumping stations in Latifabad to review the progress of drainage operations.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Abideen Memon and Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro also conducted a city tour following heavy rainfall.

According to a handout, they inspected the Tulsi Das pumping station, Badin Stop, Qasimabad and other areas to assess the situation of rain water.

They emphasized the need to keep the machinery operational using generators in case of power outages and stated that the adequate supply of fuel for this purpose was already ensured.

Regarding power outages, the DC and Mayor met with HESCO Chief Roshan Ali Otho at the Alamdar chowk grid station, Qasimabad. They informed him about the post-rain difficulties of the public and stressed the urgent need for electricity restoration to prevent disruptions in drainage operations.

The Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Jam Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan, Zahid Khemtio and other officials accompanied them during the city visit.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Electricity Water Visit Hyderabad Progress Badin Qasimabad

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

7 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

7 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

7 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

9 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

9 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

9 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

9 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

9 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

9 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

9 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

9 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan