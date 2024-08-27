Focal Person, DC, Mayor Visit Different Areas, Review Post-rain Arrangements
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The focal person for rain emergency in Hyderabad and the special assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh Abdul Jabbar Khan, along with officials of the Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation, visited various pumping stations in Latifabad to review the progress of drainage operations.
Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Abideen Memon and Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro also conducted a city tour following heavy rainfall.
According to a handout, they inspected the Tulsi Das pumping station, Badin Stop, Qasimabad and other areas to assess the situation of rain water.
They emphasized the need to keep the machinery operational using generators in case of power outages and stated that the adequate supply of fuel for this purpose was already ensured.
Regarding power outages, the DC and Mayor met with HESCO Chief Roshan Ali Otho at the Alamdar chowk grid station, Qasimabad. They informed him about the post-rain difficulties of the public and stressed the urgent need for electricity restoration to prevent disruptions in drainage operations.
The Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Jam Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan, Zahid Khemtio and other officials accompanied them during the city visit.
