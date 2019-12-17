Focal person for Agriculture Deptt nominated

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has nominated Naseer Ahmed, Deputy Director (Planning) (BS-18) Planning Cell, as focal person for agriculture department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has nominated Naseer Ahmed, Deputy Director (Planning) (BS-18) Planning Cell, as focal person for agriculture department.

He would give feed back on media report related to the agriculture, livestock, fisheries and cooperative department.

He may be contacted through telephone No. 091-9210433 Cell No. 03018579224, WhatsApp No. 03018579224 and E-mail Naseerdd1966@gmail.comIt was notified by KP Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperative Department, here on Tuesday.