UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Focal Person For Corona Virus , MPA Gulam Qadir Chandio To Hold Meeting On March 18

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:13 PM

Focal person for Corona virus , MPA Gulam Qadir Chandio to hold meeting on March 18

Chief Minister Sindh's Focal Person for supervision to prevention of Corona Virus in District Shaheed Benazirabad and to ensure the treatment facilities, member Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio would hold a meeting on March 18 (Wednesday) at 11 am at Darbar Hall

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sindh's Focal Person for supervision to prevention of Corona Virus in District Shaheed Benazirabad and to ensure the treatment facilities, member Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio would hold a meeting on March 18 (Wednesday) at 11 am at Darbar Hall.

The meeting would review arrangements and measures adopted by district administration with regard to Corona Virus. Officials of departments of Revenue, health and other concerned department would attend the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed March

Recent Stories

Central Bank&#039;s total assets up 10.3 percent t ..

1 minute ago

Money Supply M3 hits AED1.694 trillion in February

1 minute ago

French Open tennis tournament postponed due to cor ..

3 minutes ago

Dow rises 5%, adding to gains on latest US stimulu ..

3 minutes ago

Tennis Tournament French Open Rescheduled to Fall ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Football Union Suspends All Tournaments Un ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.