Focal person for Corona virus , MPA Gulam Qadir Chandio to hold meeting on March 18

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sindh's Focal Person for supervision to prevention of Corona Virus in District Shaheed Benazirabad and to ensure the treatment facilities, member Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio would hold a meeting on March 18 (Wednesday) at 11 am at Darbar Hall.

The meeting would review arrangements and measures adopted by district administration with regard to Corona Virus. Officials of departments of Revenue, health and other concerned department would attend the meeting.