Open Menu

Focal Person Inspects Anti-dengue Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 10:37 PM

Focal Person inspects anti-dengue efforts

Tahira Aurangzeb, the Focal Person on Dengue control in Rawalpindi visited the Dhok Munshi area to review the ongoing anti-dengue efforts being made by the health authority in Wheel Health Camp on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Tahira Aurangzeb, the Focal Person on Dengue control in Rawalpindi visited the Dhok Munshi area to review the ongoing anti-dengue efforts being made by the health authority in Wheel Health Camp on Monday.

According to the details, the focal person visited the dengue affected patient's home and reviewed the case response and focusing process. She also examined larvae recovered during the surveillance by the health workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Tahira Aurangzeb highlighted that the month of October is very important regarding dengue. She urged the surveillance teams to educate people about dengue prevention.

"Inform the local people about the facilities being provided in the Wheel Health Camp" she directed the surveillance teams while stressing for encouraging the people to get their dengue tests done in case of mild fever.

She further directed that patients with positive medical reports should remain admitted in the hospital till the full recovery.

Hassan Waqar Cheema, DC Rawalpindi on the occasion informed that the district administration along with the health department was taking all possible measures to control dengue. He underlined that public support in the fight against dengue was indispensable.

Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan and MPAs Asma Naz Abbasi and Zeb un Nissa were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Dengue United Nations Rawalpindi October All

Recent Stories

8 absconders involved in heinous crime held

8 absconders involved in heinous crime held

2 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur

Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur

14 minutes ago
 JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP

JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP

14 minutes ago
 PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic prog ..

PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country: Musadiq

6 minutes ago
 DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open d ..

DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy

6 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against ..

JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against Israeli aggression

6 minutes ago
KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, s ..

KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, six resolutions passed

6 minutes ago
 Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidari ..

Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidarity Day’

6 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry remembe ..

15 minutes ago
 Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ..

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews anti-dengue campaign

2 minutes ago
 PTI’s warriors attacked federation with modern w ..

PTI’s warriors attacked federation with modern weapons: Azma Bokhari

2 minutes ago
 KP Assembly constitutes 11 members committee to pr ..

KP Assembly constitutes 11 members committee to probe alleged police raid on KP ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan