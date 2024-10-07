Focal Person Inspects Anti-dengue Efforts
Tahira Aurangzeb, the Focal Person on Dengue control in Rawalpindi visited the Dhok Munshi area to review the ongoing anti-dengue efforts being made by the health authority in Wheel Health Camp on Monday
According to the details, the focal person visited the dengue affected patient's home and reviewed the case response and focusing process. She also examined larvae recovered during the surveillance by the health workers.
Speaking on the occasion, Tahira Aurangzeb highlighted that the month of October is very important regarding dengue. She urged the surveillance teams to educate people about dengue prevention.
"Inform the local people about the facilities being provided in the Wheel Health Camp" she directed the surveillance teams while stressing for encouraging the people to get their dengue tests done in case of mild fever.
She further directed that patients with positive medical reports should remain admitted in the hospital till the full recovery.
Hassan Waqar Cheema, DC Rawalpindi on the occasion informed that the district administration along with the health department was taking all possible measures to control dengue. He underlined that public support in the fight against dengue was indispensable.
Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan and MPAs Asma Naz Abbasi and Zeb un Nissa were also present on this occasion.
