Focal person monitors flood situation at Jehageera

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) ::Focal Person of Provincial Government for Floods and education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai and CM's aide Abdul Karim Saturday monitored flood situation at Jehangeera bridge and directed utilization of available resources to mitigate suffering of affectees.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahram Tarakai said that district administration of Swabi and line departments are ready to cope with any situation. He said that 300 persons have been shifted to safe locations and some families were also shifted to relief camps being established in government schools.

He also claimed that water level was reducing as the flow of water on Swabi was 292647 cusecs in morning. He urged nation to shun differences and join hands to help out flood affectees in this time of distress.