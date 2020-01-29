Focal person nominated on coronavirus-related issues in Dir Lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :District Health Officer Dr Shaukat Ali has nominated deputy director Dr Irshad Ali for tackling coronavirus related issues in the district.

The step has been taken in light of directives of DG Health Service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, the directives have also been circulated among the concerned departments to make efforts more effective.

In addition, the administration has launched campaign to create awareness among people about coronavirus. Guide lines have been prepared for all hospitals to prevent spread of coronavirus.