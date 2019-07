Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday nominated Atta-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary Information and PR Department as Focal Person to coordinate between provincial Right to Information (RTI) Commission and government departments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday nominated Atta-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary Information and PR Department as Focal Person to coordinate between provincial Right to Information (RTI) Commission and government departments.

He would evaluate implementation of Right to Information Law in the province. It was notified by KP Information and Public Relations Department here.