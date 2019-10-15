Focal person of MoS&T Hassan Syed on launch of Kamyab Jawan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Focal Person of Ministry of Science and Technology (MoS&T) on innovation and emerging technologies, Hassan Syed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to formally inaugurate program of Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Program on October 17

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the government was giving priority to address the issues of Pakistani youth and make them economically strong.

He said the youth's development was essential for the welfare and development of the country.

The government has launched many welfare scheme for the youth with a focus to provide them better opportunities, he added.

The scheme consists of the 6 programs, Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES!), Hunarmand Jawan (Skills For All) Program, Green Youth Movement, Startup Pakistan Program, National Internship Program And Jawan Markaz, Hassan added.

Hassan Syed said that launch of Kamyab Jawan Programme will pave the way towards PM's Start-up Pakistan Program which will digitally connect national innovation ecosystem, train one million students in how to start a business and help in launching 10,000 start-ups.

To support students that are planning to start their own businesses, a portal www.empowerpakistan.org is launched to connect 8 million overseas Pakistanis with students directly, he further added.