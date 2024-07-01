Focal person PMYP represents Pakistan at OIC

The focal Person of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) for Green Youth Movement and International Linkages, Syeda Amna Batool, represented Pakistan at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Forum in Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The focal Person of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) for Green Youth Movement and International Linkages, Syeda Amna Batool, represented Pakistan at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Forum in Uzbekistan.

According to a PMYP spokesperson, the forum united young leaders from OIC member states to address pressing global issues and advocate for youth empowerment.

During the forum, Syeda Amna Batool highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for youth and PMYP initiatives in Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship and the Environment.

She also participated in bilateral meetings with other delegates, strengthening international relationships.

Batool's participation underscored Pakistan's commitment to youth engagement and global cooperation and her contributions enriched the discussions, reflecting Pakistan's dedication to the OIC's goals, the spokesperson added.