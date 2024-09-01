Focal person Rain emergency Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciates Civic agencies for dewatering rain water

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2024 | 11:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Siindh and focal person for rain emergency Abdul Jabbar Khan has said that under the Supervision of Mayor Hyderabad, WASA officers, Municipal Corporation and district administration dewatering process of rain water had been completed from Hyderabad city, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Tando Jam areas which was exemplary.
He expressed these views during the visit of Panhwar village, Yousuf Village, Kohsar village, Ghulam Rasool Marri and Ber village along with Assistant Commissioner Latiafabad Saud Loond, Executive Engineer WASA Muhammad Ali Baig, Ghulam Rasool Chutto, Khuda Bux Panwaer and others Focal Person said that Pakistan People’s Party has proved itself a party of masses by providing a relief to people which would be continued always.
He lauded the efforts of Chairmen Town Committee, Union Council and Vice Chairman for ensuring timely drainage of accumulated rain water.
