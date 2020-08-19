UrduPoint.com
Focal Person Sindh Youth Affairs Ushaq Calls On Governor Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:31 PM

Focal Person of Sindh Youth Affairs on behalf of the Federal Government Mir Ushaq Ali Sheikh called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Focal Person of Sindh Youth Affairs on behalf of the Federal Government Mir Ushaq Ali Sheikh called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House on Wednesday.

Governor said therefore, it was necessary to promote inter-provincial harmony and strengthen bilateral relations adding that relations between Balochistan and Sindh should be made more cordial as well as people-to-people contacts should be enhanced.

The focal person also briefed Governor Balochistan about the arrangements for a seminar on youth and culture in September which would be helped bilateral relations between Sindh and Balochistan along with other provinces.

