Focal persons for dengue control in hospitals, BHUs appointed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government while taking the steps to combat dengue disease has appointed focal persons in hospitals and Basic Health Units (BHUs) of the district for collecting data pertaining to dengue on daily basis.

In a notification issued here Tuesday by Public Health Engineering Department said that Deputy Director Public Health (DDPH) Dr. Makhdoom Safdar has been appointed as focal person Lady Reading Hospital, DDPH Dr. Taj Muhammad for Khyber Teaching Hospital, Dr.

Jehanzeb Akbar for Hayatabad Medical Complex, Dr. Luqman Ali for North West and RMI and Dr. Babar Ali Shaukat for Marcy Kuwait.

Similarly, Dr. Aamir Sardar for Naseerullah Babar Hospital, Dr. Bilal for BHU Sarband, Dr. Kifayatullah BHU Barsad Sangu Sheikhaan, Dr. Ziaur Rehman for BHU Badabair, Dr. Umer Sharif for BHU Shiekh Mohamadi, Dr. Abass for Molvi Ameer Shah Hospital and Dr. Umer Ameen has been appointed as focal person for dengue control in Sifwat Ghayur Hospital, the notification concluded.