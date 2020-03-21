UrduPoint.com
Focal Persons Nominated Across Pak Missions, Embassies In View Of Coronavirus Pandemic: FM

Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 05:50 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that focal persons had been designated at the Pakistan embassies and missions across the world for prompt dispersal of information over the coronavirus (COVID 19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that focal persons had been designated at the Pakistan embassies and missions across the world for prompt dispersal of information over the coronavirus (COVID 19).

Chairing a meeting of Crises Management Unit set up at the foreign office, via video link, the minister said these focal persons had been in constant contact with the unit.

The cell was established in the ministry of foreign affairs on emergency basis after the coronavirus had been declared as pandemic, a press release said.

The foreign minister further directed embassies and missions of Pakistan across the globe to further enhance their contacts with the Pakistani communities living in different countries.

Qureshi said that the unit would operate on 7/24 basis during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Crisis Management Unit is in close contact with various institutions of the country for compiling essential information and timely sharing them with the Pakistani missions and officials, so that on the basis of such information, effective mechanism could be reached to confront the coronavirus challenge.

