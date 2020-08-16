UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Focus On Agriculture Vital To Improve Economic Growth: Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Focus on agriculture vital to improve economic growth: Fakhar Imam

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for food Security and Research Fakhar Imam on Sunday said focus on agriculture was of vital importance to improve economic growth.

Agriculture is backbone of country's economy and they would have to develop it on modern lines. He expressed these views while talking to media persons attending chehlum of wife of former Member National Assembly Aftab Khan Daha (late). About working of his ministry, he stated that Ministry of Food Security and Research work on policy making. The ministry and provinces, after 18th amendments, should ensure coordination and harmony among provinces on matters pertaining to agriculture.

To a question about locust attack, he informed that locust attack was noticed in 10 states of a neighbourly countries. Therefore, aerial spray was conducted in various areas of Balochistan.

Syed Fakhar Imam said the country under vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was heading towards progress and prosperity.

The incumbent government was paying more attention on development of backward areas. The development projectsin district Khanewal would be completed within stipulated time period. No compromise would be entertained in quality of work.

On the occasion, Dr Waqar Ahmed Daha, Shiekh Zulfiqar Ali, Anjum Bashir and many other notables were slso present.

Related Topics

Attack Imran Khan National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister Agriculture Wife Progress Khanewal Sunday Media Government Saleem Sugar Mills Limited (O)

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone li ..

59 minutes ago

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

2 hours ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

3 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

3 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.