Focus On Balochistan Development In Line With PM Imran Khan's Vision: Murad

Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that the focus on Balochistan's development was in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of uplifting the underprivileged sections of the country.

Addressing groundbreaking ceremony of rehabilitation and upgradation of Jhaljao-Bela Road project here Wednesday, he mentioned that work on the highways of Balochistan was underway at full pace to connect the province with the rest of the country.

He said that billions of rupees have been lost on the construction of motorways in the past while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is constructing highways and motorways at low cost in comparison to previous governments.

The minister said that the construction work of 796 km road from Quetta to Karachi and Hushab-Awaran Highway were also underway. He said that the construction of Hushab-Awaran highway will play an important role in the development of the region.

He said that Jhaljao Bhela is an important highway in Southern Balochistan.

He said that the construction of roads in the backward areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will improve the living standards of the people.

He said that people in South Punjab, Mianwali and Muzaffargarh were facing difficulties added that PTI government has taken timely steps to solve their problems.

Regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the minister was of the view that its fruits are being reaped in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dir and Swat. He said that in the past more expenditure was incurred on construction of more than 100 km motorway from Islamabad to Lahore while PTI government was constructing the motorway at low cost.

Murad said that PTI has saved the nation's money due to transparency in construction projects as this is our responsibility to save the nation money from being wasted.

