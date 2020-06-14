UrduPoint.com
Focus On Cotton Crop Only Way To Strengthen Country's Economy: Ex VC PCGA

Focus on cotton crop only way to strengthen country's economy: Ex VC PCGA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Focus on cotton crop could help strengthen country's economy and get rid of foreign loans, said ex vice chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Shiekh Asim Saeed.

While talking to APP here on Sunday, he stated that they were expecting relief of taxes on cotton lint as it was recommended by economic coordination committee in January 2020. He stated that cotton production reduced to 8 million cotton bales only from 12 million bales.

Asim Saeed maintained that country's textile sector required 15 million bales annually. "We spent billions of rupees to meet requirement of local textile sector, he said adding, "they can save billions of rupees by focusing on cotton crop in the country".

He urged that government should offer loans to peasants at union council level. The agriculture experts should visit rural areas and consult farmers for enhanced cotton production. There was need to provide pure and certified cotton seeds to farmers so that they would be able to get higher production.

Similarly, quality pesticides should be ensured. The ex vice chairman PCGA also proposed that government should enhance funding of cotton research bodies. Crop and environmental friendly pests should be promoted, he stated.

There should be crop zones in the country. Sugarcane should not be cultivated in cotton areas, he advocated.

