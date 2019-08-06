Focus On Development Schemes Among Top Priorities: Minister
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:38 PM
Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperatives Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Tuesday said that to focus on development schemes in Industries and Cooperatives Department were among his top priorities
Newly appointed provincial minister talking to different delegations which called on him at his office said that bringing improvement in the departments was a challenge for him, according to a statement.
The minister claimed that his party PPP had always fulfilled expectations of the masses.