Focus On Girls Education Stressed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 06:50 PM

Focus on girls education stressed

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Executive Director Damaan foundation Shahnaz Ajmal said that any country's progress depends on its education and stressed upon the education of girls.

She said that an educated girl could nurture her kids effectively as a mother in future and educated girls could also achieve the destination of success easily by utilizing their capabilities.

About nine boys and three girls schools were upgraded with the efforts of public representatives under Punjab government's scheme at Union Council level which is appreciable step.

Rajanpur is considered in big districts of Punjab according per population and  schools are not sufficient for girls education.

Shahnaz urged focus on girls secondary education and girls which were living in villages, riverine and tribal areas.

She demanded establishment of new girls schools and upgaradation of existing Primary schools.

