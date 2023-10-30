Open Menu

Focus On IT, Artificial Intelligence Can Open New Avenues Of Prosperity: President Dr Arif Alvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 07:40 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that focusing on information technology and the artificial intelligence sector could open up new avenues of development and prosperity in the country

The president expressed these views as a delegation of National Ideas Bank led by Hassan Syed called on him here in Karachi.

The president emphasised that data and technology could play an important role in making informed decisions and move faster in the right direction.

He urged the National Ideas Bank to increase collaboration with industry and other stakeholders.

He stressed that unconventional methods can be used to resolve problems in industrial activity.

The president congratulated the delegation on the successful organization of the second competition of National Ideas Bank in the field of technology.

He also awarded certificates of appreciation to the members of the National Ideas Bank for solving local problems through IT and artificial intelligence-based technology.

