Open Menu

Focus On Peace Over Political Point-scoring: Governor KP

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Focus on peace over political point-scoring: Governor KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that political leadership needed to move beyond political point-scoring and focus on efforts to ensure betterment of the country.

While political differences remain with Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI), working together for the KP province and its people was his priority, he said while talking to a private news channel.

“Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was committed to resolving all issues within the constitutional framework and boundaries of the state,” he added.

Answering a question, he said that with the coalition partner’s support, constitutional amendments will be made, allowing the establishment of constitutional courts through democratic means.

He further urged politicians to resolve their disputes through constructive dialogue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

5 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

5 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

7 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

9 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

9 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

10 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

10 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

11 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

14 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan