Focus on peace over political point-scoring: Governor KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that political leadership needed to move beyond political point-scoring and focus on efforts to ensure betterment of the country.

While political differences remain with Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI), working together for the KP province and its people was his priority, he said while talking to a private news channel.

“Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was committed to resolving all issues within the constitutional framework and boundaries of the state,” he added.

Answering a question, he said that with the coalition partner’s support, constitutional amendments will be made, allowing the establishment of constitutional courts through democratic means.

He further urged politicians to resolve their disputes through constructive dialogue.