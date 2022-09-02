UrduPoint.com

Focus On Profitable Business Of Livestock Stressed

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Secretary Livestock Punjab, Muhammad Malik Bhalla, said on Friday that adopting profitable business of livestock could put the country on way to progress

He expressed these views while talking to cattle breeders during his visit to District Diagnostic Laboratory and Additional Director Livestock office Lodhran.

Divisional Director Livestock Dr. Muhammad Sabatin Bhatti gave detailed briefing to the Secretary about the various tests conducted in the laboratory and the facilities provided to the cattle rearers.

Malik Bhalla further said that the share of livestock in GDP was 11 percent which showed the sector's importance in the country's economy.

The profitable business of livestock could be adopted by rearing high-yielding breeds of animals.

It is better to stay in your village and make livestock business as means of livelihood, instead of leaving your home and village to find employment in cities, he observed.

Women could also earn income by rearing poultry, goats and sheep.

The Livestock department has provided free technical assistance and vaccination facilities to animal and poultry traders.

