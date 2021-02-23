Focus on protection, welfare of children: MPA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) and chairman of the Faisalabad Development Authority Chaudhry Latif Nazar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is focusing on welfare of children and provision of protection to them in the province.

He was addressing a seminar titled 'Children Psychiatry', held under the aegis of the Psychiatry Department of Faisalabad Medical University, here on Tuesday.

He said that vaccination of children against various diseases was continuing. He said provision of pleasant and favourable environment to save children from mental diseases is imperative, he added.

He also urged holding an awareness session for parents. He said that education and health responsibilities of the children were very important as they were the future of the nation.

Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar, Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Zeeshan, Dr GM Niazi and others also spoke.