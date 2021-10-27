Focus on regional connectivity boosts exports by 35pc: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Razak Dadood said on Wednesday that country's exports to China, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey and the Central Asian Republics grew by 35 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year The adviser in a tweet said, the Ministry of Commerce's focus on Regional Connectivity to increase trade with our neighbours has started showing results as the exports from Pakistan to these countries grew up to $938 million during July-September (2021-22) as compared to the exports of $694 million in July-September 2020-21.

The adviser encouraged exporters to aggressively market their products in regional markets to boost trade.

