Focus Shifts To Public Benefit As Economy Stabilizes: Kayani
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Convener of the National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals, Bilal Azhar Kayani, said on Sunday that the government will now focus on transferring the benefits of economic reforms and positive outcomes to the public.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was committed to provide relief to citizens wherever possible while ensuring fiscal prudence.
Highlighting key economic improvements, he stated, “Inflation has dropped to 2.4%, the lowest in nine years. The policy rate has been reduced from 22% to 12%, stimulating economic activity.
”
Kayani further said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program has been successfully negotiated and remains stable, while foreign exchange reserves stand at $15 billion, reflecting economic stability.
He added that Pakistan has now entered a phase of economic stability, a fact acknowledged by international financial institutions. “Those who pushed the country to the brink of bankruptcy are now conspiring against the nation as they witness its economic recovery,” he added.
