Fodder distributed at Shadiwal flood relief camp

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Under the supervision of Director Agriculture Gujrat Division Dr. Irfanullah Warraich and Deputy Director(DD) Agriculture Muhammad Athar Latif,the Agriculture Extension Department,in collaboration with the Livestock Department distributed fodder at the Shadiwal flood relief camp,here on Tuesday.

According to department spokesperson,the initiative was launched to facilitate flood-hit farmers by ensuring a continuous supply of fodder for their animals.

He added that the Agriculture and Livestock teams were actively working in coordination to provide maximum assistance to affected families in rural areas.