Fog Affects Road And Air Traffic.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 04:12 PM

Fog affects road and air traffic.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) ahore, December 15 (Online) Thick blanket of fog has covered provincial capital Lahore (Pakistan Point news / Online - 15th December, 2019) ahore and several other adjoining areas affecting the traffic badly.

On the national highways the limit of vision is 30 meters.

Motorway Police has issued advisory to avoid unnecessary travel and advised to use fog lights under severe circumstance. Thick fog is witnessed in various areas of Lahore (Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) ahore and traffic of in and out flights has also been affected.

For information and support contact helpline 130.Faisalabad-Shorkot M-4 motorway has been closed.

