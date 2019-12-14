UrduPoint.com
Fog Claims 7 Lives In Different Cities Of Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 04:34 PM

Fog claimed 7 lives including woman in different cities of Punjab Saturday.According to details traffic has been badly affected by fog here Saturday in different cities of Punjab.7 lives have been lost in different mishaps of traffic occurred due to fog

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th December, 2019) Fog claimed 7 lives including woman in different cities of Punjab Saturday.According to details traffic has been badly affected by fog here Saturday in different cities of Punjab.7 lives have been lost in different mishaps of traffic occurred due to fog.Three incidents took place in Faisalabad.

A speedy bus collided with Rickshaw due to severe fog resulting into death of Shahida Perveen wife of Mohammad Sharif in khalid Abad on Station Road.Second incident took place in Samandari Ghojra where a speedy truck hit a motorcycle leaving 28 years old Hassain dead .

Third incident has occurred near Milat Road where car crushed 20 years old motorcycle rider named Mahtab to death.Besides 4 people died in car- motorcycle collision in Hafiz Abad while 1 person got severe injuries.Two people sustained injuries in Van and Car collision on Okara G-T road.

The injured have been rushed to Rural Health Center (Akhtar Abad) for medical treatment.Three persons were going on motorcycle while car from opposite side hit them in Hafiz Abad. 1 man died on the spot while 3 breathed their last in hospital.

