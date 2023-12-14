Open Menu

Fog Claims Three Lives

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 12:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) At least three people were killed in fog-related accident near chak 31,Moazamabad road here on Thursday.

Police said that Rehan (35), Waqar Farooq (44) and Muhammad Ashraf (42) r/o Moazamabad same were traveling to Sargodha in a car when they reached near chak 31,their car ditched into deep well after losing control.

They all died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams along with concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital for legal formalities.

Rescuers said that the incident was occurred due to fog.

