Fog claims two more lives in Chichawatni

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :At least two persons died on Saturday morning when a car hit a tree due to fog at national highway near Chichawatni.

Rescue officials said the accident was so severe that both of them died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams shifted bodies to hospital.