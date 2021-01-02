UrduPoint.com
Fog Claims Two More Lives In Chichawatni

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 01:27 PM

At least two persons died on Saturday morning when a car hit a tree due to fog at national highway near Chichawatni

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :At least two persons died on Saturday morning when a car hit a tree due to fog at national highway near Chichawatni.

Rescue officials said the accident was so severe that both of them died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams shifted bodies to hospital.

