Fog Claims Two More Lives In Chichawatni
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 01:27 PM
At least two persons died on Saturday morning when a car hit a tree due to fog at national highway near Chichawatni
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :At least two persons died on Saturday morning when a car hit a tree due to fog at national highway near Chichawatni.
Rescue officials said the accident was so severe that both of them died on the spot, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams shifted bodies to hospital.