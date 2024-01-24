Fog, cloudy weather forecast for city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Sargodha city remained engulfed by dense fog, here on Wednesday.

The local Meteorological Department forecast fog, cloudy and very cold weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 12 degrees centigrade and 6 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Fog, cloudy and cold weather were also forecast for the rest of region.