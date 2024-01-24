Fog, Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In City
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast fog, cloudy and very cold weather for city for the next 24 hours.
The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 15 degrees centigrade and 08 degrees centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The fog, cloudy and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS
MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solangi for improving fact check mechanism to counter misinformation9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders installing security cameras at sensitive polling stations19 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses for quality education in shaping bright future of country39 minutes ago
-
'BISP Mobile Registration Vehicle', latest call centers to be operational soon: DG says49 minutes ago
-
Severe Fog Disrupts Power Supply in HESCO Region, 40 Feeders Tripped49 minutes ago
-
Trader fined over violation49 minutes ago
-
Minister on Int'l Day of Education stresses for quality education in shaping bright future of countr ..49 minutes ago
-
Residents rescued of house on fire49 minutes ago
-
70 public officials to face music for absent in election training49 minutes ago
-
Three laborers die, seven injured in Kohistan accident49 minutes ago
-
All housing projects of industrial workers to be completed in stipulated time periods:WWF49 minutes ago
-
NAEAC body visits UOAP for accreditation of Food Science, Human Nutrition deptt59 minutes ago