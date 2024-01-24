Open Menu

Fog, Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In City

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast fog, cloudy and very cold weather for city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 15 degrees centigrade and 08 degrees centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The fog, cloudy and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

