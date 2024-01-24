Fog, cloudy weather likely to persist in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast fog, cloudy and very cold weather for city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 15 degrees centigrade and 08 degrees centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The fog, cloudy and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.