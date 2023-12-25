Fog decreases visibility by 10 meters in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A very dense fog has decreased visibility by 10 meters in Bahawlapur, disrupting routine life activities on Monday morning.

Smog started at night between Sunday and Monday and engulfed the entire region, decreasing visibility level by 10 meters.

People were forced to live indoors. There was no more traffic on roads in Bahawalpur city on Monday morning as a low number of vehicles were seen on city arteries.

The mist also disrupted routine business activities as a low number of customers were witnessed at markets. The local Met Office has forecast that the region might continue receiving more rain for the next few days.