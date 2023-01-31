UrduPoint.com

Fog Disturbs Traffic Flow On Different Motorway Sections

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Several sections of motorways, including the M5, M3, and M4 have been closed due to a dense fog that has reduced visibility on the roads.

According to an official from the National Highways and Motorway Police on Tuesday, the M5 section of the motorway has been closed from Sher Shah to Zhair Pir, the M3 from Rajana to Darkhana, and the M4 from Sham Kot to Gojra.

The official advised motorists to use their fog lights, maintain a safe following distance, and slow down to adjust to the reduced visibility. In addition, the official advised against unnecessary travel during bad weather conditions and, in case travel is necessary, to reach the destination before dusk.

He also encouraged motorists to reach out to the Motorway Police helpline 130 for assistance if they encounter any difficulties on the road.

This closure is likely to cause disruption to the travel plans of many motorists and may lead to delays, he said and urged the travellers to exercise caution and follow the guidelines provided by the authorities to ensure their safety while on the road.

The official also advised the travellers to check the weather and road conditions before embarking on a journey. He assured that Motorway Police would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on the official website and social media handles.

