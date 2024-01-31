Fog forecast for city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dense fog and very cold weather for city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 15 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The fog and very cold weather have also been forecast for the rest of the region.