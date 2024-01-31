Fog Forecast For City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 09:40 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dense fog and very cold weather for city for the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 15 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The fog and very cold weather have also been forecast for the rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections
FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saud ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FM Jilani arrives Brussels to attend 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum9 hours ago
-
IESSI organises free medical camp9 hours ago
-
Only PPP to get country out of crisis: Hasnain Hashmi9 hours ago
-
Int'l study aims to reduce early childhood obesity10 hours ago
-
Murder convict sentenced to death in Attock10 hours ago
-
Gujranwala Division: 1,613 Candidates for 20 NA, 44 PA seats with 11mln voters10 hours ago
-
PTI leader Ghulam Murtaza Satti joins PPP10 hours ago
-
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh10 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children10 hours ago
-
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler10 hours ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor10 hours ago
-
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts10 hours ago