Fog grips Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) A dense fog gripped Bahawalpur and adjoining areas on Thursday and visibility on the roads was reduced.

Heavy smog started after Wednesday evening and continued to engulf the region on Thursday, affecting normal life activities.

The mist also decreased the temperature level by 09 centigrade in Bahawalpur.

The local Meteorological Department has predicted that more haze may continue in the region for the next few days.