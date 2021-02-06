UrduPoint.com
Fog Likely At Few Parts; Cold,dry Weather To Continue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Fog likely at few parts; cold,dry weather to continue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while, very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan during next 24 hours.

Fog is likely to prevail in few areas of northeastern Punjab in morning hours during this time span.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, met office reported.

In last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Minimum temperature recorded on Sunday remained: Leh -12 °C, Astore -09 °C,Gupis-08°C, Ziarat -07°C,Kalam -06°C, Kalat,Skardu,-05°C, Bagrote, Rawalakot, Quetta, Gilgit and Malam Jabba -04°C.

