Fog likely to persist in Bwp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The local Met Office Sunday predicted a dense fog and very cold weather for city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 16 degrees centigrade and 08 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

The fog and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.