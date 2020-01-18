UrduPoint.com
Fog Likely To Prevail In City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 07:15 PM

Fog is likely to prevail in the provincial capital and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Fog is likely to prevail in the provincial capital and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Fog is expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions during night and morning hours.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, the Met department said.

Rain/light snowfall is expected in Murree and its surrounding areas during the period.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most upper parts of the country.

On Saturday, minimum temperature in the city was recorded six degree celsius.

